Northwest Tech Customize Outdoor Kit

NWT3K started with the simple idea of designing a one-of-a-kind outdoor kit. A jacket that was customized by the rider, for the rider, using high-quality waterproofing, personalize technical features, fun colors with a good fit.

With 15 fabric colors, 11 zipper colors, and 10 Velcro colors to choose from, the mix & match possibilities are endless.

Founded in 2012 by former Western Washington University student, and skier Nick Marvik.

NWT3K keeps production U.S.A made and strives to contribute to the growth of Seattle’s apparel manufacturing industry.

