Northwest couple behind Fitness Blender help millions get in shape with their exercise routines
Daniel and Kelli Segars run one of the most popular fitness websites in the world, Fitness Blender, out of their garage. It's free -- and it's making millions healthier:"We're just shy of 3.7 million subscribers on YouTube, and adding roughly 2500 to 380
KING 7:45 PM. PST January 19, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass closed all day
-
Tsunami Survival Capsule deployed
-
Winter weather shuts down I-90
-
Convicted police killer dies in prison
-
Popular restaurant owner suffers heart attack
-
Legislation to ban 'balanced billing'
-
Stray bullet strikes 74-year-old man in the head
-
Freezing rain, snow shuts down Cascade highways
-
City of Everett plans to sue drug manufacturer
-
Bellevue gets new tunneling machine for Sound Transit project
More Stories
-
KING coverage of the Presidential InaugurationJan 18, 2017, 4:50 p.m.
-
D.B. Cooper clues generate lots of interest, new leadsJan 19, 2017, 6:55 p.m.
-
Seattle, WSDOT violate human rights in homeless…Jan 19, 2017, 3:19 p.m.