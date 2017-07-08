Northeastern University offers program for Liberal Arts grads who want to align with the tech industry
Mark Bonicillo had a philosophy degree, and four years in the marine corps, and a realization: he needed to make a change. He decided to attend Northeastern University, which has a unique path to a Master's degree in computer science.
KING 6:07 PM. PDT July 08, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Burlington man helps uncover Amelia Earhart mystery
-
Casino winners have to pay taxpayers back
-
Aerial video: Steve Miller's Friday Harbor house for sale
-
Delta flight attendant attack suspect appears in federal court
-
Photo could offer answers about Amelia Earhart's disappearance
-
Take a tour through Ryan Lewis's house for sale
-
More details about the 'monkey farm'
-
Verify: Water Bottles Left in Hot Car?
-
Kyron Horman-related search in West Hills on Sunday
-
The Russell Wilson diet
More Stories
-
Washington man helps uncover potential Amelia Earhart photoJul. 7, 2017, 7:58 p.m.
-
Mercer Island teen calls Defense Secretary for interviewJul. 8, 2017, 4:41 p.m.
-
Seattle hasn't seen rain in 21 daysJul. 8, 2017, 7:00 a.m.