Northeastern University Offers Program for Liberal Arts Grads who want to Align with Tech Industry

Mark Bonicillo had a philosophy degree, and four years in the marine corps, and a realization: he needed to make a change. He decided to attend Northeastern University, which has a unique path to a Master's degree in computer science.

KING 7:50 PM. PDT July 07, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories