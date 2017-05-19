NORTH BEND, WA - It is happening again. Twin Peaks, the most talked about show ever set in the Pacific Northwest, is returning to television Sunday Night.

And Twede's Cafe, which doubled both inside and outside as the Double R Diner, is ready for the fans.

The cafe is still home of "Twin Peaks" cherry pie and "a damn fine cup o' coffee".

But now visitors will feel like they're walking on the set. Executive producer David Lynch remodeled the diner for the new series and owner William Twedes figured the "Peakies" wouldn't want him to change a thing.

"Basically, we're just leaving the set the way it was when they filmed it so people can come and see a little bit of TV history," he says.

In the back of the restaurant fans can find a memorabilia gallery, and of course there are t-shirts for sale.

