You can call it a showcase for the next generation of talented filmmakers. The world's largest film fest for emerging directors. Even a big screen affirmation of the creative spirit.

Just don't refer to NFFTY as a ...you know what.

"I think the most frustrating thing for me is that people are like 'Oh it's a kid's film festival' and it is NOT a kid's film festival,” says executive director Stefanie Malone. “The films are edgy and they're provocative and they're really a lot more creative than you see elsewhere.”

The latest generation has grown up with phones that shoot video and laptops that edit. What the under 25 crowd can pull off is frankly amazing.

“There a film called Icarus that rivals anything you’d see out of a Hollywood blockbuster for a fraction of the cost,” says co founder and director of programming Kyle Seago. “The story is about an astronaut pair -a mother and son -who are on a journey through space. It's a beautiful film. It's cinematic. It's gorgeous.

From 12-hundred entries NIFTY selected 257 films from 27 countries. Including documentaries like The New Europeans.

“What you have here is a young filmmaker who’s in his early 20s who went to Greece and was documenting these Syrian refugees coming over on boats and it's heartbreaking!” says Malone.

NFFTY : proof that the future of film is looking cinematic.

NFFTY starts with an opening night gala at Cinerama Thursday, April 27. The film festival runs through Sunday April 30.



