New York style pizza, VHS movies and daily power hours? Yes, please!

Big Mario's Pizza just opened a third location in Seattle's Frelard neighborhood.

If you think it can't get any better than New York style pizza by the slice, think again. Big Mario's Pizza in Seattle's Frelard neighborhood also has daily "Power Hours", VHS movie nights, outdoor games and more!

This is the third Big Mario's location in Seattle. On opening day, people lined up outside the door to get their hands on one of the restaurant's signature slices.

We tried a few of the specialty pies, and some classics. The Spicoli has pepperoni, jalapenos, and fresh pineapple, which helps balance out the spice! The Pear Gorgonzola, Big Mario's "fancy pants pizza" according to Michael King, is topped with caramelized pear, onions and pizza. But if you're more of a classic pie kind of person, you can't go wrong with the plain pepperoni or cheese!

And during Big Mario's Power Hour, you can get a great deal on pizza's perfect pairing, beer. From 9-10 p.m. they offer $1 Hamm's beer in a can.

Location:

4350 Leary Way NW

Seattle, WA 98107

206.466.2595

Hours:

Sun-Thurs: 4PM-12AM

Fri-Sat: 4PM-2AM

