New suite at W Seattle is private music studio

The W Sound Suite is a functioning recording studio inside W Seattle - the first to open in North America.

SEATTLE - More than 20 floors up at W Seattle, a new suite is dedicated entirely to making music.

The W Sound Suite is the first of its kind in North America - a real recording studio, complete with a separate vocal room, state-of-the-art equipment, and rockstar-ready décor.

"It's an almost 100% soundproof room,” said Mike Barrett, Director of Sales and Marketing for W Seattle. “It's basically a room within a room built in the hotel. There are guest rooms above us, below us, and on either side."

Thanks to a free-floating ceiling, 12-inch thick walls and double glass sliding doors, guests won't make noise complaints.

Meantime, musicians like Saint Claire and Jake Crocker can freely create new music and, if they want, order room service.

"This was the vision of our North American music director Paul Blair. He is known for his work with Lady Gaga,” Barrett said. "So he thought this might be something that would be embraced by the community."

The suite is available for rent by the hour, with a two-hour minimum, for rates comparable to traditional recording studios.

Hotel guests and corporate groups are the most likely customers, but W Seattle is also placing a big focus on partnering with local artists and non-profits helping kids through music.

"You can do almost anything you'd need to do to cut and album in here,” Barrett said.

