New school car dealership in Seattle's SoDo sets itself apart from the rest

SEATTLE - Tim Miller, General Sales Manager of Honda of Seattle and Toyota of Seattle , is the ideal teacher for Michael King’s foray into car salesmanship. Miller has been doing his job for 15 years. And he says what makes his dealerships different is how they work with customers: No tire kicking, no negotiating, no-nonsense.

‘We encourage you to take your time,’ said Miller. ‘And you can actually go home and complete the transaction online through the Honda and Toyota of Seattle Express Store.’ Or, if you want, you can find your car, pick options, and buy it from your couch.

‘You can complete 100 percent of your transaction online and choose in-store delivery, or we will deliver the vehicle to your home,’ explained Miller.

However, this dealership is worth visiting in person. In fact, the process is so streamlined, you can come in the door, purchase a car, and be driving home in your new ride in about an hour.

Another thing that sets Honda of Seattle and Toyota of Seattle apart, customer convenience.

"We’re a one price dealer so we openly post our best and lowest price on each and every vehicle."

That means no negotiation is necessary. In fact, it doesn’t happen here. None of the old back and forth. But one of the other unique features of this dealership is you can go back and forth between showrooms.

‘We’re the only dealership in the state with a combined Honda and Toyota dealership under one roof,’ Miller explained.

And on the actual roof, not only do they have loads of cars to choose from, they have some of the best Seattle views around.

