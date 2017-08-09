New movie Second Nature was shot on location in Ellensburg

Second Nature is the first feature film by Seattle-based director Michael Cross.

A feature film shot in Ellensburg with a Northwest-based crew premieres in Seattle next month.

Second Nature stars Collette Wolfe of Interstellar and Hot Tub Time Machine, and Sam Huntington of Superman Returns and Sully. The supporting cast is made up entirely of Northwest actors.

The first feature film by Seattle-based director Michael Cross, it’s a political comedy set in a small town during a mayoral race. Magically, the candidate’s gender roles are reversed and they experience a world where the glass ceiling is flipped.

Second Nature will play at Ark Lodge Cinemas in Columbia City September 8 - 14.

Evening is your guide to Seattle and the Pacific Northwest. Watch it weeknights at 7:30 on KING 5 TV or streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with Evening via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or email: eveningtips@king5.com.

© 2017 KING-TV