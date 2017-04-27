New Luck Toy: An unconventional bar that foodies will enjoy

New Luck Toy may look like a Chinese restaurant, but the owners insist it's a bar!

Seattle’s New Luck Toy on California Avenue is the un-Chinese restaurant. It looks like a Chinese restaurant and serves Chinese food, but the owners insist this is a bar.

From 4 p.m. to 2 a.m., you can stop by for cocktails, karaoke and even pinball.

Fans of the food recommend the honey pecan prawns, General oh-Tso-good fried chicken and barbecued half lucky duck. We hear that the slushy drinks are also customer favorites, from the strawberry and prickly pear margarita to the Singapore sling. And if dessert is what you’re after, you can choose from two ice cream flavors: Rice Krispies Treat or malted chocolate with five spices.

New Luck Toy’s menu is much smaller than most Chinese American spots. They do not take reservations or do takeout orders … but we can't wait to try the egg rolls anyway!

New Luck Toy

(206) 971-0698

5905 California Ave SW

Seattle, WA 98136

