New exhibition showcases history of national parks in Washington State

A Passion for Preservation tells the history behind the creation of Washington State's national parks.

SEATTLE – The history of Washington State’s national parks is on display at a temporary exhibition in Pioneer Square.

A Passion for Preservation: How Dreams Become a Reality at the President's Desk is inside Klondike Gold Rush – Washington’s smallest National Historical Park.

The exhibition, designed by students in the University of Washington's Museology Department, uses historic photos and artifacts to help explain how places like Mount Rainier and Olympic National Parks came to be.

"It's not just the signing of a presidential pen that creates a park, but it's really grassroots efforts,” said Julie Fonseca de Borges, Chief of Interpretation for Seattle Area National Park Sites.

A good example is the Bainbridge Island Japanese American Exclusion Memorial. Community members raised funds and petitioned to get it to the President's desk. The site joined the National Park Service a few years ago.

In addition to visual displays, visitors can take a seat at the “President’s Desk” and design their own dream parks – a reminder that the treasured ones in Washington State began as dreams, too.

"Iconic images - Mount Rainier, the North Cascades, the Olympic Mountains - they are part of our identity as Pacific Northwesterners,” Fonseca de Borges said. “And if we didn't have the folks who came before us, who had the foresight to protect these lands, and protect nature and protect the environment, I think it would be a very different world that we live in today."

A Passion for Preservation is on display through March 17.

