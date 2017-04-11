New documentary features Fleet Feet Sports Seattle owner

Brian Morrison and his wife run Fleet Feet Sports Seattle.

A group of runners hits the Capitol Hill pavement, led by a rock star of the running world, Brian Morrison.

Brian and his wife, Andrea, own Fleet Feet Sports Seattle and share their passion for the sport with as many people as possible.

"I love seeing that excitement you see from someone who's training for a half or a full," Brian said.

But it wasn't love at first stride.

"I ran a marathon that was a disaster and swore I'd never do that again but then found trail running and really fell in love with that," Brian said.

Brian set his sights on the Western States 100-Mile Endurance Run in California -- the oldest 100-mile race in the world.

Brian competed in Western States in 2006, and to the surprise of most, he took the lead.

With just 300 meters to go, things took a disastrous turn. That year's race was the second-hottest on recor, and Brian had pushed his body to the limit.

“My legs were just Jell-O,” he said.

With the help of his crew, Brian crossed the finish line in first place and was taken to the hospital.

"I went to the ER there and got scolded by the ER doctor. ‘How could you do this to yourself?,’" Brian said. “It was just in one ear and out the other cause I had won Western States."

Brian's high came crashing down the next morning, when he found he had been disqualified for not completing the race under his own power.

After that came three more failed attempts, followed by a much needed break. Brian's journey back to Western States was featured in the new documentary, "A Decade On."

In 2016, Brian finished the race, thanks to supportive family, friends and pacers, including Death Cab for Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard. Pearl Jam's Mike McCready also reached out.

“That was almost the biggest motivation at times,” Brian said. “I can’t disappoint Mike McCready.”

So now that he's earned his buckle, is Brian done with Western States?

"I can certainly see going back though that pains Andrea every time I say that,” Brian said

Fleet Feet Sports Seattle

206.329.1466

922 E. Pine Street

Seattle, WA 98122



