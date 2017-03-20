Bulletproof Coffee is made with proprietary beans, brewed and blended with healthy fats - including a scoop of butter.

SEATTLE -- Mabel Coffee in the Ballard neighborhood is the only place in Seattle selling Bulletproof, also known as “butter coffee.”

"Maybe you're a little hesitant, maybe it sounds a little off beat, but it’s something that's actually good for you,” said Brooke McCurdy, founder of Mabel.

Invented by a California tech entrepreneur, Bulletproof consists of proprietary coffee beans, brewed and blended with healthy fats – including a scoop of butter.

The inventor maintains the mixture helps burn calories and build brain power. The drink gained national attention after The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon talked about it on-air.

Whether or not you believe the health claims, "butter coffee" is something new, and a solid conversation piece.

At Mabel, those may be the most important ingredients of all.

"We think incredible things happen in the world when it starts with a conversation, so that's what we hope happens,” McCurdy said.

Mabel is located on 24th Avenue NW and is open seven days a week.

The shop also features a back room, available for rent, and a team of independent artists available to work with entrepreneurs on design and branding.

