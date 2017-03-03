New Cirque du Soleil show just adds water

SAN JOSE, CA.- - When it rains, it pours in Cirque du Soleil's latest show "Luzia!" Water pours from a giant rain curtain onto the stage below.

The curtain rains on performers and even becomes a canvas, with water forming images of flowers and birds and fish.

Tiny holes in the stage drain the water so acrobatics can be safely performed on the surface.

"Luzia" comes to Redmond's Marymoor Park at the end of March.

