New app that lets you remix some of your favorite songs

SEATTLE - 8Stem is a revolutionary, interactive audio format that allows any listener to remix music like a professional DJ or sound engineer.

Paired with the first multi-channel playback and re-mixing app, 8Stem signals a new era of music that is participatory, immediate and social.

The artist controls the degree to which listeners can remix the stems, or audio channels. Listeners can interact with songs by editing one or more of the original stems, then share these remixes on social media.

Singer Sassy Black says, ” I think is for fun and education. I remix music myself so is really cool there is an app that let you do that.”

Musician Saint Claire says, “It’s really cool. I used it a couple of times and I think is incredibly intuitive.”

Story produced in collaboration with Start IT Seattle. Connect with them via Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

© 2017 KING-TV