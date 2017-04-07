KING
Nerd rock band Kirby Krackle headlines tribute to Pearl Jam

Seattle band Kirby Krackle is headlining a tribute concert Saturday night, in honor of Pearl Jam's induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Kim Holcomb, KING 7:53 PM. PDT April 07, 2017

The show is at the High Dive and starts at 9 pm.

Tickets are $10 and 100% of proceeds will be donated to Pearl Jam’s Vitalogy Foundation.

Kirby Krackle is a “nerd rock” band. Wired magazine called their sophomore album E For Everyone “Geek rock perfection.

 

