Nerd rock band Kirby Krackle headlines tribute to Pearl Jam

Seattle band Kirby Krackle is headlining a tribute concert Saturday night, in honor of Pearl Jam’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
The show is at the High Dive and starts at 9 pm.
Tickets are $10 and 100% of proceeds will be donated to Pearl Jam’s Vitalogy Foundation.
Kirby Krackle is a “nerd rock” band. Wired magazine called their sophomore album E For Everyone “Geek rock perfection.
