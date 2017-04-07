Nerd rock band Kirby Krackle headlines tribute to Pearl Jam

Kirby Krackle is a "nerd rock" band based in Seattle.

Seattle band Kirby Krackle is headlining a tribute concert Saturday night, in honor of Pearl Jam’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The show is at the High Dive and starts at 9 pm.

Tickets are $10 and 100% of proceeds will be donated to Pearl Jam’s Vitalogy Foundation.

