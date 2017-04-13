Need a great happy hour spot? Head to 190 Sunset in Edmonds

The Bee's Knees cocktail at 190 Sunset is just $6 during happy hour.

If you're looking for somewhere in Snohomish County to go for great food and happy hours prices, look no further. Edmonds' new restaurant 190 Sunset is the place to be-- and you might even run into the mayor.

190 Sunset was recently named "one of the best happy hours in Snohomish County" by The Seattle Times and we couldn't agree more.

Happy hour cocktails range from $6 - $10, but with the drink presentation and tastes, you would assume they cost much more.

Saint tried the Corpse Reviver No. 2 and Michael had the Bee's Knees cocktail made with local gin and honey.

Corpse Reviver No. 2 #secondthebest #190sunset #edmonds #classiccocktails A post shared by 190sunset (@190sunset) on Apr 4, 2017 at 6:30pm PDT

But don't forget to grab a bite while you're out for drinks!

What We Tried:

Lobster Mac & Cheese

Crab Cakes (most popular item on the menu)

Homemade Biscuits

Pan Seared Scallops

Grilled Salmon

Pan Seared Alaskan Halibut

Happy Hour runs Monday through Friday from 4 - 6 PM and 9 PM - close. Brunch is also available on the weekends from 9 AM - 3 PM.

190 Sunset

190 Sunset Avenue, Edmonds, WA 98020

(425) 329-3669

© 2017 KING-TV