Nate's Wings & Waffles founders now offer Seattle's most eccentric ice cream sandwiches

SEATTLE - Recently opened Central District Ice Cream Company makes ice cream sandwiches that look as good as they taste.

The masterminds are Northwest food truck vets Darren and Kristine McGill, who first made a splash with Happy Grillmore, a food truck voted Portland's Best Burger. After moving up north to Seattle, they opened Nate's Wings and Waffles with a noteworthy business partner who granted the eatery its name: NBA star Nate Robinson. The success of Nate's Wings has the husband-and-wife team pursuing new challenges in a migration from savory to sweet.





Central District Ice Cream Company is the McGills' third brick and mortar venture. The shop offers a variety of sweet treats --including chocolates and gummies sold by the pound-- but their main focus is small-batch ice cream, with 8 flavors that rotate monthly. We see that Ballard's Hood Famous Bake Shop isn't the only sweets supplier to capitalize on the Seattle ube craze with its ube cheesecake; Central District Ice Cream Company offers their own take on the Philippine flavor with an Ube ice cream sandwich. In addition to Ube, their December flavors include: Pumpkin Pie, Vanilla Bean, Dark Chocolate Peppermint, Honey Pear Gorgonzola, Black Sesame, Cookies & Cream, and Banana Ginger Caramel.





Don't think they've forgotten about Chicken & Waffles; a Chicken & Waffles flavored ice cream sandwich is periodically available, with fried chicken bits mixed in with brown maple sugar ice cream. Your dream made reality.

Central District Ice Cream Company

2016 E Union St.

Seattle, WA 98122

(971) 400-2078

