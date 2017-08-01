Unforgettable waffles on a stick at My Sweet Lil Cakes food truck

Kitty Kitty Bang Bang gets the finishing touch on her waffle on a stick from My Sweet Lil Cakes owner Jess "Jetson" Marshall.

SEATTLE - Waffles go where they've never gone before at My Sweet Lil Cakes food truck -- from Cherry Filled Chocolate to Blueberry Lemon Ricotta to Beer Batter and Hickory Smoked Bacon!

And that's not to mention their top seller, Baked Chicken and Waffle drizzled with Maple Butter!

A layer of batter is poured into the iron, then add the filling, savory or sweet, and top it off with another layer of batter. So the bacon or chicken or cherries or apples are INSIDE the waffle.



Owner Jess "Jetson" Marshall was a concierge at some of Seattle's finest hotels. So he says he got to dine at some of Seattle's finest restaurants. He realized then that he "really likes dessert" and wanted to venture out on his own.

My Sweet Lil Cakes mostly does catering, farmers markets and block parties.

My Sweet Lil Cakes

(206) 265-3002

East, 1208 E Pine St

Seattle, WA 98101

