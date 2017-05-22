Must-see spots in San Luis Obispo County for a weekend getaway

Pismo Beach is about 10 minutes from San Luis Obispo, California.

SEATTLE – Looking for a weekend getaway in the sunshine?

San Luis Obispo County, California is now just two hours away by plane, thanks to new non-stop service by Alaska Airlines.

Here’s some must-see stops on a weekend trip to SLO CAL:

#1 Pismo Beach

Just 10 minutes outside the city of San Luis Obispo, Highway 101 leads to this classic Central Coast destination. With a 12-hundred foot pier, more than 65 restaurants, and white sandy beaches as far as the eye can see, it’s great place for surfing, people watching and basking in the sun.



#2 Morro Bay

Highway 1 north leads to this quaint beach town. It’s often identified by Morro Rock - a 23-million year old volcanic plug that’s a California Historical Landmark. Visitors can spend time on the Embarcadero (stopping for a drink at Morro Bay Wine Seller,) and check out the resident sea lions.



#3 Harmony

California's smallest town has a population of just 18. Once a booming dairy town, with a creamery and visits from Hollywood celebrities, it’s now a quiet spot with a few artisan shops. It’s also a great photo op, with surrounding wildflowers.

#4 Wildflowers

San Luis Obispo County is an amazing place to see California Poppies in bloom. This year, they're in abundance.



#5 Turnouts on Highway 1

Just outside San Simeon, there are several turnouts where visitors can pull over and watch windersurfers and kiteboarders putting on a good show. That stretch of Highway 1 hugs the coastline.

#6 The Piedras Blancas Elephant Seal Rookery

After migrating thousands of miles in the ocean, hundreds of seals emerge from the Pacific to rest and sun themselves, collectively, in the warm sand. They're a protected species so you can't get too close - but you can still see and hear everything. You can also watch the seals from the privacy of your own home on a live cam.

© 2017 KING-TV