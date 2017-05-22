Must-see spots in San Luis Obispo County for a weekend getaway
San Luis Obispo County, California is now just two hours away by plane, thanks to new non-stop service by Alaska Airlines. Here's some must-see stops on a weekend trip to SLO CAL: Pismo Beach, Morrow Bay, Harmony, Wildflowers, Turnouts on Hwy 1, The Pie
KING 8:58 PM. PDT May 22, 2017
