Artist Joey Nix' mural took four weeks to complete and was finished in January. (Photo: evening magazine)

SEATTLE - It's an entire neighborhood's history on one wall! Brass Tacks Bar and Restaurant's north wall tells the varied history of Georgetown. From train and air travel to its Native American history to a local cartoonist.

Artist Joey Nix completed the work in four weeks freehanding with spraypaint.

It's at the corner of 13th Ave S and Airport Way S.

