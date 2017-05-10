A family with two small children dines at Mt. Rainier Railroad Dining Co. in Elbe, Wash. Mt. Rainier Railroad Dining Co. was voted "Best Kid-Friendly Restaurant" in the 2017 Best Northwest Escapes viewers poll.

Mt. Rainier Railroad Dining Co. was selected Best Kid-Friendly Restaurant by voters of the Pacific Northwest in Evening Magazine's 2017 Best Northwest Escapes viewers poll.

At Elbe’s family-owned and operated Mt. Rainier Railroad Dining Co., you can eat classic homestyle cooking with a side order of history.

It all began thirty years ago with a man named Bob Thurston Sr.





“He actually started with a popcorn machine out front and sold popcorn until he got all these cars collected and got them open,” said owner Elisa Butler, who is Thurston's daughter.

There are now 24 cars in all. It is one of the largest caboose collections in the world.

“It was very important to all of us to continue what he started,” Butler said.



Mt. Rainer Railroad Dining Co.

(360) 569-2505

54106 Mountain Hwy E

Eatonville, WA 98328

© 2017 KING-TV