Movie magic at Ark Lodge Cinemas in Columbia City

Ark Lodge Cinemas features popcorn that's GMO-free, kosher, and made with real butter. (Photo: KING TV)

On busy Rainier Ave. South, a movie theater is proving to be more than just a place to escape reality.

"We don't have a town square, so I'd say this is our town square,” said Guy Michael Davis, President of the Columbia City Business Association.

Ark Lodge Cinemas features first-run movies inside a nearly century-old building, serving the diverse residents of the Columbia City neighborhood.

The building was originally a masonic lodge, with manufacturing and businesses on the street level and masonic meeting rooms on the second and third floors.

A little more than a decade, it was converted into a small, independent movie theater.

"There's just so many aspects to this building that are inspiring, the architecture, the history of it, the trapezoidal shape of the building,” Davis said.

But it’s run as a theater nearly ended in 2010, when the former owner couldn't keep it running.

"One door closes and a curtain opens,” said current owner David McRae.

He grew up in the movie theater business and has lived in the south side of Seattle for more than 20 years. His background and connection to the community convinced him to take over operations, expand the theater to four screens, and convert the technology to a digital format.

"I don't want this neighborhood to lose the remarkable identity it has,” he said. “That's why we want to have this here, as the place where everybody comes together and shares the common enjoyment of watching a film in a neighborhood theater."

He also encourages audiences to indulge in the house popcorn, which is GMO-free, kosher and made with real butter.

"We want (audiences) always leaving saying, ‘I had a great time there, the popcorn was delicious, the butter was real, and we had fun,’" McRae said.

Ark Lodge Cinemas shows different films on four screens. Theaters are also available for event rental.

Ark Lodge Cinemas

(206) 721-3156

4816 Rainier Ave. South

Seattle, WA 98118

