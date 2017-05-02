Mother-daughter duo create vintage-inspired accessories in Seattle

Feathers, crystals, netting and silk ribbons -- they're just a few of the romantic materials Deanna DiBene and her daughter Colette Penketh use to create beautiful, handcrafted hairpieces and hats.

The mother-daughter team say their Gatsby-style pieces are an homage to the the golden era of Hollywood, which they grew to love through watching classic movies. While they do pay attention to what's currently trending, they try not to let that dictate their designs.

"If we don't find it beautiful and something we'd want to wear ourselves then, we're not going to make something purely because that's what selling," said Colette. "Everything we put out is something we truly love and stand behind and represents us and our view of what's pretty at the moment."

Many of their hats and hair pieces end up in the hands of brides who want to complete their wedding day look with a unique accessory.

"There's nothing more rewarding when you love what you do for someone else to want your work to be a part of one of the most special days of their lives," said Penketh.

While she jokes that Deanna only had a daughter to have the perfect business partner, Collete says she truly loves their craft.

"I've done this my whole life," she said. "When I was like three I'd be sitting on her cutting table and stitching together little scraps of fabric and playing with things."

The pair says the time needed to complete each piece varies, depending on it's complexity. However, most take at least an hour. Deanna says it's the kind of work that requires a lot of passion and patience, but through the years that she's run her business, Deanna DiBene Millinery, her drive for creating hasn't slowed. However, the way the pieces are sold, has evolved. About a year ago, they partnered with Handmade at Amazon. The collaboration has helped the business grow. The brand now reaches customers around the world.

"We know the people at Amazon know how to run a search engine, they know how to put our work out there and the best way for customers to find it," said Colette.

But the pair says one of the biggest benefits, is they can spend more time focusing on what they love, and what they're good at.

"We want to make beautiful things that we love and we want them to be loved by other people. and having the outreach that Handmade at Amazon does helps us achieve that."

