Mother-daughter duo create vintage-inspired accessories in Seattle

Evening is your guide to Seattle and the Pacific Northwest. Watch it weeknights at 7:30 on KING 5 TV or streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with Evening via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or email: eveningtips@king5.com.
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WDFW investigating violent poaching group
-
May Day protests turn violent in Seattle, Olympia
-
SR 20 North Cascades Hwy will reopen later than anticipated
-
Family and friends remember Chyna Thomas
-
25 arrested during May Day riot
-
New KeyArena bids get big-name backing
-
Essential oils and the sun do not mix
-
Tacoma man's wallet returned 13 years later
-
Could Seattle hit 70 degrees this week?
-
Seattle librarians combat "fake news" with new class
More Stories
-
Small plane crashes in MukilteoMay. 2, 2017, 3:58 p.m.
-
Pass a stopped Marysville school bus? You could get…May. 2, 2017, 5:21 p.m.
-
How Seattle's arena fortunes changed one year after…May. 2, 2017, 10:03 a.m.