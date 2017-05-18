MoPOP memorial for Chris Cornell

Memorial display for Chris Cornell outside MoPOP

SEATTLE - One of the most treasured voices in the Seattle music scene, Soundgarden's Chris Cornell, is being remembered today at MoPOP, the Museum of Pop Culture.

"Because MoPOP really does serve to celebrate the local music scene and the luminaries we've had in that scene, I think it's natural that people would come here and start paying their tributes to those artists," said Senior Curator Jacob McMurray.

Fans have converged on the museum to take photos of the memorial video display along Fifth Avenue, and leave chalk-written messages and flowers on the wall facing Seattle Center. It's similar to the outpouring from fans grieving the recent loss of other music icons.

"We saw that with David Bowie, with Michael Jackson when he passed away, and with Prince," said McMurray.

MoPOP is also playing music and videos in their Sky Church auditorium from Cornell's solo performances, as well as Soundgarden, Audioslave and Temple of the Dog.

Cornell, 52, died from an apparent suicide Wednesday night in Detroit.





© 2017 KING-TV