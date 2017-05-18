SEATTLE - Jim Henson was unlike any other puppeteer. Henson and his team were behind some of the most famous television programs, including “Sesame Street” and “The Muppet Show.”

"He was the person who made puppetry famous," said Jasen Emmons, curatorial director of Seattle's Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP).

This weekend, MoPOP will display 20 puppets as part of the museum’s newest exhibit, “Jim Henson: Imagination Unlimited.” The museum, which was previously known as Experience Music Project Museum (EMP), will feature other artifacts from Henson’s iconic work in television and film, including costumes, sketches and storyboards.

“Jim Henson: Imagination Unlimited” was organized by the Museum of the Moving Image. The exhibit opens May 20.

