MoPOP builds a Rube Goldberg exhibit

A young visitor explores MoPOP's new Rube Goldberg exhibit, "The Art of Rube Goldberg."

SEATTLE - He was synonymous with wit, whimsy, and the machines that bear his name. Rube Goldberg.

"His objective was to make you laugh," said Goldberg's granddaughter, Jennifer George.

A syndicated cartoonist with an engineering degree, Goldberg was one of the most famous men in the world during the first half of the last century.

George said, "He did approximately 50,000 cartoons in his lifetime."

George is introducing Goldberg to a whole new generation through books, games and a new MoPOP exhibit called The Art of Rube Goldberg.

"These works essentially lived under my bed for a decade," said George.

His cartoons covered politics and everyday life. But the most popular images are those depicting fanciful inventions commonly known as Rube Goldberg machines, comically complicated mechanisms designed to perform simple tasks.

Over the years, Rube Goldberg machines have continued to make high-profile appearances in everything from board games, such as Mouse Trap, to music videos, including OK Go's This Too Shall Pass.

There's even a nationwide competition to build the best student-created Rube Goldberg contraption.

"A great pile of junk and an imagination and you can go on to win the competition," said George.

A lasting legacy for the man, the machine, Rube Goldberg.

For information about MoPOP's new exhibit, The Art of Rube Goldberg, click here.



