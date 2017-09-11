Mon. 9/11 - Water's Table - KING 5 Evening, Full Episode
Michael, Kim, and Jim host Evening from the Water's Table restaurant in Renton feature "Pugnanas" and "pug loaves" at Sushi Shirts XD, Water's Table, Hyatt Regency Lake Washington, Cliff Avril, Washington Husky Football's Dante Pettis, Caravan - The Tin
KING 8:14 PM. PDT September 11, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Warren Moon's first take on Seahawks-Packers
-
Mom ID's woman killed in Plano mass shooting
-
Hurricane Irma's fury reaches south Florida and the Keys
-
Man killed, officers uninjured after shooting
-
8 killed in Plano shooting
-
11PM IRMA UPDATE
-
WTLV Live Video
-
WTLV Breaking News
-
Norse Peak Fire now more than 44,000 acres
-
NW preps for big quake
More Stories
-
IRMA LIVE: Continuous coverage of the life-threatening stormSep. 9, 2017, 2:13 a.m.
-
Student: South Kitsap High's overcrowded conditions…Sep 11, 2017, 7:57 p.m.
-
What the media - and Earl Thomas - are saying about…Sep 11, 2017, 10:28 a.m.