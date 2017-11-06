Mon, 11/6 - Ba Bar, U Village, BOWW Reveal Week - Full Episode

Jim Dever, Saint Bryan, and Jose Cedeno host from Ba Bar, in Seattle's University Village.

Featuring: It's reveal week! We will be announcing the winners of 2017's BEST of Western Washington all week long. Featuring: Ba Bar - BEST Vietnamese, A ride on the Orient Express, five great spots for Nachos, Tulalip Resort Casio - BEST Casino, Ellie's Podcast 11 - BEST Podcast. Tonight's winners:

BEST Vietnamese Eats, Ba Bar Capitol Hill

BEST Vietnamese Eats, Ba Bar Capitol Hill

BEST Tattoo, Fleshworks Tattoo-studio

BEST Coffee Shop, Mercurys Coffee Co.

BEST Brewery, Crucible Brewing - Everett Foundry

BEST Wine Shop, Wildside Wine

BEST Distillery, Heritage Distilling Company, Inc

BEST Winery, Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery

BEST Bowling, ACME Bowling, Billiards & Events

BEST Fine Dining, Canlis

BEST New Restaurant, Ono Authentic Hawaiian Poke

BEST Poke, Ono Authentic Hawaiian Poke

BEST Outdoor Dining, Tides Tavern

BEST Casino, Tulalip Resort Casino

BEST Podcast, Ellie's Podcast 11

Keep your eyes peeled, we're announcing winners all week! www.king5.com/best

