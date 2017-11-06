Mon, 11/6 - Ba Bar, U Village, BOWW Reveal Week - Full Episode

Featuring: It's reveal week! We will be announcing the winners of 2017's BEST of Western Washington all week long. Featuring: Ba Bar - BEST Vietnamese, A ride on the Orient Express, five great spots for Nachos, Tulalip Resort Casio - BEST Casino, Ellie's Podcast 11 - BEST Podcast. Tonight's winners:
Congratulations, Winners! Here are all of the 2017 BEST of Western Washington winners announced on the show tonight! www.king5.com/best
BEST Vietnamese Eats, Ba Bar Capitol Hill
BEST Tattoo, Fleshworks Tattoo-studio
BEST Coffee Shop, Mercurys Coffee Co.
BEST Brewery, Crucible Brewing - Everett Foundry
BEST Wine Shop, Wildside Wine
BEST Distillery, Heritage Distilling Company, Inc
BEST Winery, Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery
BEST Bowling, ACME Bowling, Billiards & Events
BEST Fine Dining, Canlis
BEST New Restaurant, Ono Authentic Hawaiian Poke
BEST Poke, Ono Authentic Hawaiian Poke
BEST Outdoor Dining, Tides Tavern
BEST Casino, Tulalip Resort Casino
BEST Podcast, Ellie's Podcast 11
