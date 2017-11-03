Molly Payne's Hawthorn Jelly Recipe - KING 5 Evening

The Pacific Northwest is covered with so many hawthorn bushes, they're considered invasive. But to Molly Payne, the berries on those bushes are powerful medicine - and delicious jam. Don't try to eat them raw though.

KING 7:40 PM. PDT November 03, 2017

