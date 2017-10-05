BELLEVUE, WASH. - The best collaborations are those that involve sugar. Thanks to the masterminds behind Raised Doughnuts and Matcha Man Ice Cream, Seattle foodies recently had a chance to try out a delicious new treat that's also totally instagramable.

It starts with a gluten free Mochi doughnut, made from scratch by Mi Kim, formerly of Macrina Bakery.

"I remember driving with my dad to work and we'd always stop by a gas station and get a doughnut every time," said Mi Kim. "And that was the best part of my day every day. I just wanted to bring that to people and be part of their nostalgia. "

When doughnuts and ice cream come together, it’s a beautiful thing! 🍩🍦Turn on your post notification to see what we have in store for this weekend! Also, check out @stoneloungebellevue ‘s awesome happy hour! They have the best burgers in Bellevue! 🍔 A post shared by Matcha Man Ice Cream (@matchamansea) on Oct 1, 2017 at 7:55pm PDT

But the homemade Vietnamese coffee soft serve, that's made with Cafe Du Mond Chickory Coffee takes the desert duo to the next level.

"I think it's the perfect marriage between doughnuts and ice cream but keeping it in the southeast Asian culture," said Don Gacilo, who started Matcha Man Ice Cream.

Matcha Man also makes fish-shaped taiyaki cones that can be filled with lots of unique flavors.

Neither company actually has a brick and mortar shop yet, which is why they do pop ups around the Seattle area. Check out Matcha Man and Raised Doughnuts Instagram pages to see where you can find them next!

© 2017 KING-TV