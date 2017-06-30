Miranda Cosgrove interviewed by 8 year old for Despicable Me 3

Mae Piercy, age 8, interviews actress Miranda Cosgrove about her role in Despicable Me 3 .

Millions of fans fell in love with her on Nickelodeon's iCarly and in Despicable Me 3, Miranda Cosgrove returns as “Margo.”

Evening’s “junior reporter,” 8 year old Mae Piercy, talked to her about the movie, first love, and the Minions.

PIERCY: "Can you understand Minion?”

COSGROVE: “A little bit, not much. Sometimes I feel like it sounds like Spanish but I've been told it's definitely not Spanish. I guess they call it ‘Minionese.’”

PIERCY: "In the movie, someone falls in love with your character. Did you every love someone when you were a kid?"

COSGROVE: "I had a lot of different idols when I was little and I always read Pop Star magazine and would put posters up on my wall and stuff. But I also had the love of my life, Curtis Phillips, and I met him in fifth grade.”

PIERCY: "If you could have one thing in the movie in real life, what would it be?”

COSGROVE: “Probably Gru's car because it's really hard to park in L.A. and he basically punches the cars off the road. So I think that would be really helpful."

PIERCY: "I've watched Despicable Me 2 thirteen times. Which movie have you watched the most?”

COSGROVE: “Wow, that is impressive! I even went to all those premieres and stuff and I've only seen it maybe five times or six times. That's pretty awesome! Probably Bridesmaids, I've watched that a lot. And Mean Girls. I don't know if you've ever seen that, but I really like that movie.”

PIERCY: “I don't think I've ever seen it.”

COSGROVE: “Maybe you should wait a few years (laughs).”

Despicable Me 3 is rated PG and is now playing in theaters.

