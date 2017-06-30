Miranda Cosgrove interviewed by 8 year old for Despicable Me 3

Millions of fans fell in love with her on Nickelodeon's iCarly and in Despicable Me 3, Miranda Cosgrove returns as "Margo." Evening's "junior reporter," 8 year old Mae Piercy, talked to her about the movie, first love, and the Minions.

KING 11:08 PM. PDT June 30, 2017

