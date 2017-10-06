Mighty Mouse Johnson ready to defend title at UFC Championship

SEATTLE - He's the pride and joy from Parkland, Washington... and he could make history this weekend.

We sat down with Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson to talk via satellite about his upcoming match to defend his UFC flyweight title against Ray Borg.

If Johnson wins, he will break the UFC title Defense record at eleven.

What does that mean for him? "It means the world," Johnson mentioned. "Just to get to ten is a monumental start to my career already. If I get to eleven, it'll be cakes."

