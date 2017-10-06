Mighty Mouse Johnson ready to defend title at UFC Championship - KING 5 Evening

He's the pride and joy from Parkland, Washington... and he could make history this weekend.We sat down with Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson to talk via satellite about his upcoming match to defend his UFC flyweight title against Ray Borg.If Johnson

KING 7:46 PM. PDT October 06, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories