Mighty Mouse Johnson ready to defend title at UFC Championship - KING 5 Evening
He's the pride and joy from Parkland, Washington... and he could make history this weekend.We sat down with Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson to talk via satellite about his upcoming match to defend his UFC flyweight title against Ray Borg.If Johnson
KING 7:46 PM. PDT October 06, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
Off-duty Tacoma police officer rushed to help Vegas victims
-
Mark Wright's perspective on Las Vegas shooting
-
Olympia police officer a LV shooting survivor
-
Pierce County detective in Las Vegas in when shooting happened
-
This is Us: Season 2, episode 2 after show
-
Middle Fork Snoqualmie construction complete
-
Viral hoaxes popping up all over social media in the wake of Las Vegas shooting
-
New psychiatric hospital in Tacoma
-
UW professor shares research on gun violence
More Stories
-
2 teens interviewed in connection to Graham brush fireOct. 6, 2017, 4:40 p.m.
-
Judge rules no punitive damages in Ride the Ducks crashOct. 6, 2017, 10:41 a.m.
-
Alaskan Way Viaduct closed this weekend for inspectionOct. 6, 2017, 6:49 p.m.