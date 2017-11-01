Mexico's poet of light at the Frye Art Museum

Frida Kahlo captured by Manuel Álvarez Bravo

SEATTLE - A fallen statue shattered by a Mexico City earthquake.

Agave leaves pointed towards a second story window.

Light and shadows creating a dreamlike pattern.

Once you visit the Frye Art Museum's exhibit showcasing photographs captured by Manuel Álvarez Bravo, you'll quickly see why he is often called Mexico's Poet of Light.

He simply captured everyday life, but his photos depicted them at a sort of transcendental level.

"He was very interested in the conjunction of opposites," said exhibit curator Amanda Donnan. "Animate and inanimate, life and death. The individual in relation to humanity."

Manuel Álvarez Bravo's 23 photos celebrating Día de los Muertos are on display at the Frye Art Museum until December 31.

Frye Art Museum -- Manuel Álvarez Bravo: Mexico's Poet of Light

704 Terry Ave

Seattle, WA 98104

Open Tues-Sun

