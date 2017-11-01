Mexico's poet of light at Seattle's Frye Art Museum - KING 5 Evening

Manuel �lvarez Bravo took photos of everyday people and things but captured them at a sort of transcendental level.Manuel �lvarez Bravo's 23 photos celebrating D�a de los Muertos are on display at the Frye Art Museum until December 31.

KING 7:48 PM. PDT November 01, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories