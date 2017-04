Rep. Melanie Stambaugh, R-25

Melanie Stambaugh of Puyallup wasn't exactly a princess. But she was a Daffodil Queen. And now she's a Washington State Representative at age 26!

Rep. Stambaugh, R-25, proves that age IS just a number as she stands before the State House, representing the 25th District.

She became the youngest member of the House when she was sworn in just two years ago.

© 2017 KING-TV