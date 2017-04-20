Megan Boone on 'The Blacklist' and her new fundraising project

"The Blacklist" returns to NBC Thursday night at 9 p.m. and the crime drama features Megan Boone, who plays FBI agent Liz Keen. She joined Evening reporters Jim Dever and Saint Bryan via satellite to talk about the show's fourth season and her new fundra

KING 8:02 PM. PDT April 20, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories