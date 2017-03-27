Meet the world's most dapper cat

Boris the cat gained internet fame by dressing in everything from glasses to bowties.

We never shy away from cat coverage - so when someone said we had to check out an Issaquah kitty named Boris, who models menswear, we said "okay!"

Boris is an 11-year-old Chausie who absolutely loves to pose in everything from neckties to hats and sunglasses.

It all started when his owner realized her toddler's shirt would fit the big cat. She quickly learned, he doesn't mind dressing up at all.

In fact, he seems to really like it – he even purrs while being dressed.

His modeling shots have led to online fame.

Boris Wears it Best Introducing Boris, the world's most fashionable feline! SQUEE! Posted by KING 5 Evening on Tuesday, March 14, 2017

And a greeting card featuring Boris from Avanti, will be released just in time for Father's Day.

By the way, Boris is about to become an international model. He's moving from Issaquah to Germany with his family.

© 2017 KING-TV