Meet the five new Power Rangers

Becky G., Ludi Lin, Dacre Montgomery, Naomi Scott and RJ Cyler make up the new team of Power Rangers.

The Power Rangers franchise has existed for almost 25 years, but this weekend’s big screen re-boot introduces several new faces.



An Aussie and a Brit play two of the American teenagers transformed into super heroes. British actress Naomi Scott is Pink Ranger, and Australian actor Dacre Montgomery is Red Ranger in his first major film role.

The black ranger is portrayed by Ludi Lin – a rising star in Asia who lives in Vancouver B.C.

“I've biked to Seattle. I've biked to actually San Francisco, and passed through Seattle,” he said.

“And by ‘bike’ you mean ‘motorcycle?’” asked Kim Holcomb.

“Bicycle,” he said, smiling. “Actual bicycle, yeah."

If Lin is the most athletic in the cast, Yellow Ranger was the most likely to break out in song. She’s played by Becky G., a pop star discovered on YouTube who’s well-versed on the Seattle Sounders.

"You guys are really good,” she said. “My boyfriend plays soccer and your soccer team, everyone's so passionate!”

Blue Ranger is played by RJ Cyler, who won a 2015 Critics’ Choice award for his dramatic role in Me, Earl and the Dying Girl.

His greatest challenge in Saban’s Power Rangers may have been wearing his costume.

Rather than traditional spandex, the updated suits were layers of armor - requiring the actors to stay well within their original measurements.

Cyler grew two inches after his wardrobe fitting.

“It hurt so bad and then it's like, 'Action!'" he said, laughing.

The cast has an easy camaraderie but the movie struggles. At more than two hours, it's too long and never finds a consistent tone.

But fans may not care. By the end of the movie, Saban's Power Rangers still rule.

