Meet the couple who got engaged live on New Year's at the Needle

Newly engaged! Thomas Eaton proposed to Randi Turner on live television. (photo by Saint Bryan)

GIG HARBOR, WASH. - “It's kinda been just like a dream you know?” says Thomas Eaton. “And then with the sun and how bright and beautiful it's been outside, it's just been a wonderful couple of days.”

21 year old Eaton and his 20 year old fiance Randi Turner are still very much caught up in the moment, four days after he proposed to her live on KING 5's New Year's at the Needle.

“I'm as happy as I can possibly be,” says Turner.

Minutes earlier, as the fireworks were going off, the couple huddle together in the cold, ringing in not just a new year. They were also celebrating the one year anniversary of the day they met.

"We shared our first New Year's kiss one year ago" says Turner. “And one year later, I've get proposed to on live TV".

Eaton says the proposal wasn't half as hard as asking Randi's father for permission to marry his only daughter. He's a police detective.

“He's a great guy”, says Turner “I love my dad.”

“Intimidating guy,” adds Eaton.

“He's not intimidating. He's just tall.”

Rich in love, they're not sure what the future holds. Just that they want to face it together.

“The whole thing is kinda weird,” says Eaton. “ But I think if you learn to accept some weird in your life, then your life will be happier.”

“Exactly!” says Turner.

