Meet Seattle's Sushi Sensei

Shiro Kashiba moved to Seattle from Japan in 1966. (Photo: king tv)

SEATTLE - Many say he makes not just the best sushi in Seattle, but the best this side of Japan.

Shiro Kashiba's been featured in the Chicago Tribune, USA Today, and The New York Times. He's served 3 Japanese prime ministers. Celebs like Ichiro are regular customers.

And now Shiro's got a new place. Sushi Kashiba opened in December. It was one of the most anticipated openings in Seattle restaurant history.

He is credited with introducing Geoduck to the sushi world. Now it's popular all over the globe.

Sushi Kashiba is located just up the hill from Pike Place Market off Pine Street at the Inn at the Market courtyard.

Sushi Kashiba

86 Pine St #1

Seattle, WA 98101

(206) 441-8844

