Meet Seattle's rising social media star, Magic the hiking cat

Magic Kayaking on Lake Wenatchee

As people passed by on the Wallace Falls trail, they stopped in their tracks to get a closer look at Magic.

"Hi honey, you're so cute!" exclaimed one of the hikers. "I wanna do this with my cat!"

That's because Magic is definitely not your ordinary house cat. The one-year-old Tabby mix is an adventure cat, who's been taking social media by storm.

"We knew he had a bit of a curious personality going into it," said Eric, one of Magic's owners. "We kept taking him to parks and he liked it more and more. The social media stuff has been a surprise it's just been sort of a fun ride."

Magic's adventures with his owners, Eric and Erika, are documented through the Instagram account @furrymagic. They've hiked at Mount Baker, camped at Moran State Park, and kayaked on Lake Wenatchee. On these trips, Magic hikes on a harness and leash. Eric and Erika say hiking with a cat gives you a whole new perspective.

"Unlike going out with dogs, cats sort of have their own opinions about what's going to happen," said Eric. "And you can either try to force it and everyone will be unhappy or you can let the cat take the lead and just have a good time along the way."

While he loves exploring, Magic usually needs to warm up to new places. There are times where the cat will ride on Eric or Erika's shoulders to take in all the new scenery. Eric and Erika also say they are careful to make sure Magic stays plenty warm, which is why you'll often see him in rain jackets, sweaters or vests. But even if it's a wet, muddy day, Erica and Erika said they love exploring the great outdoors with their adventure cat because no matter what, there's always something cute to look at.

© 2017 KING-TV