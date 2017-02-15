Meet Rachel Belle of KIRO Radio

Rachel Belle is on KIRO Radio 97.3 FM weekdays at 4:33 pm and 6:33 pm.

SEATTLE - In talk radio, there's no limit to the topics of conversation.

Which is why there's no job better suited for Rachel Belle.

"I love talking to people, I love hearing people's stories, I'm a voyeur, I want to look in everybody's fridge and see what they're eating, I want to know what you had for lunch,” she said.

Her natural curiosity feeds "Ring My Belle,” her popular segment on KIRO Radio's Ron and Don Show.

"I always wanted to do something in media, so when I was a kid I would make these little radio shows,” she said. “My dad would come in when I was 4 years old, and we'd push play and record and I would do the DJ thing and then I would sing the songs."

A college internship shifted her focus to news reporting.

And when she's not telling other people's stories, Belle is fearlessly creating her own - whether it's performing stand-up comedy, hiking in the wilderness, or traveling the world to eat the strangest cuisine she can find.

"I've eaten raw horsemeat and I've eaten frog. I ate some meal worms in the fall in Vietnam,” Belle said. “That is what gets my heart beating... that's kind of my vice is getting out there and trying new things, it kind of makes me high."

Food is her biggest passion, whether she's cooking in a kitchen or letting someone else make the meal.

"I've always been into food,” she said. “My family, we're the kind of people where you're eating lunch and saying, 'What are we going to have for dinner?'"

She's answering that question in her side job - food writing, for local and national publications like Lucky Peach.

Belle is on KIRO Radio 97.3 FM weekdays at 4:33 pm and 6:33 pm on the Ron and Don Show.

Copyright 2016 KING