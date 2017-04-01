Marshmallow farming the fields of Puyallup

Marshmallows in bloom in the fields of Puyallup's Spooner Farms.

At Spooner Farms in Puyallup, Wash. Spring rain plinks into puddles and weeps from rusty wires. But the bleaker his dormant fields look, the happier you'll find Farmer Jeff Spooner.

"We've got a pretty good crop coming this year so it should be a good price and a good yield, too."

For more than 40 years, the Spooners have hedged their bets on Raspberries by growing Marshmallows.

The same cold and wet temperatures we've been complaining about all winter have frankly turned a lot of fields into marshes. But those are the perfect conditions for marsh..mallows.

And they've never tasted better.

