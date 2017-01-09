Mark Wahlberg's personal heroes include priest and athletes

Mark Wahlberg talks to Kim Holcomb about the everyday heroes in his own life.

SEATTLE – The new movie Patriots Day chronicles the Boston Marathon bombing and the heroism displayed by first responders and everyday people.

We talked to the cast about who they consider heroes in their own lives.

Mark Wahlberg, who plays fictional character Tommy Saunders:

“I have had very special people in my life. Some of them, it took a while to recognize them, whether that was Father Flavin, the parish priest who married my wife and I, baptized all my kids, buried anybody that we've lost, and then there's been others, at Boy's Clubs and various places that really tried to keep me on the right path. Also, I grew up in Boston, so I had so many great sports heroes. And I really kind of looked up to those guys and idolized them, and those guys got us through a lot of tough times."

Michael Beach, who plays Gov. Deval Patrick:

"On a day to day basis, my wife is my hero because she's got to deal with all my kids. And my mom was a single parent, so I have an affinity for mothers and I'd have to say those are my heroes.”

Michelle Monaghan, who plays fictional character Carol Saunders:

"My mother as well, I mean my mom is one of the most compassionate, nurturing, loving people I've ever met. She's been an extraordinary example to me as a person and a mother so she's my hero, for sure."

Jimmy O. Yang, who plays carjacking survivor Dun “Danny” Meng:

"I want to say Danny, he's actually a real-life hero. Not just the courageous act he did that brought these guys to justice, but he doesn't think he's a hero at all. He's very humble and getting to know him, it's amazing."

Patriots Day is rated R and opens in Seattle on January 13.

